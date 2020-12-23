StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapies and diagnostics group Avacta said it had submitted a clinical trial application in the UK for a phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of its lead drug candidate to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic selected solid tumours.
The dose-escalation phase of the study would be carried out in 15-to-20 patients, and was designed to evaluate the safety of AVA6000 in humans and establish the appropriate dosing levels.
'If the AVA6000 study shows that the pre|CISION chemistry is effective in reducing systemic toxicity of Doxorubicin in humans, then it can be applied to a range of other established chemotherapies to improve their safety and efficacy,' the company said.
At 8:05am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: