StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said it had signed a master distribution agreement with an Asian conglomerate to sell up to 340,000 tonnes per annum of ilmenite from the company's flagship Dundas Project in Greenland.
The agreement for an initial period of five years to supply up to a maximum 340,000 tonnes per annum, was approximately a 70% increase to the company's original agreement of up to 200,000 tpa.
Pricing per tonne of product would be determined at the time of acceptance, the company said.
At 8:37am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
