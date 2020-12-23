StockMarketWire.com - Medical‑imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said a new drug application had been accepted by US regulators.
The company also announced that chief operating officer Ken West had retired from the role.
The US Federal Drug Administration had confirmed it would follow a standard review time frame on the application, with a target action date of 5 October 2021.
'The company plans to make full use of this time with regards to commercialisation and launch preparation,' Polarean said. West would continue to be involved with Polarean as a consultant and also become a non-executive director of the company.
'FDA acceptance for the filing of Polarean's new drug application represents another important step forward for the Company's platform,' chief executive Richard Hullihen said.
'If approved, Polarean's drug-device technology could provide a new diagnostic option for patients with pulmonary disease.'
