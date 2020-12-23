StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said it had conditionally raised up to £7.4 million through a discounted equity raise and open offer.
The company placed 14,222,225 shares and an open offer of up to 2,239,465 shares at a price of 45 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 12.6% to the closing mid-market price on AIM of 51.5 pence per share on 22 December 2020.
The net proceeds from the placing would 'strengthen the company's balance sheet and continue to enable it to tender for and win larger contracts,' the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was 0p at 36.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
