StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Seeen said it expected to post annual revenue and pre-tax profit in line with market expectations amid a recovery in demand during the fourth quarter.
Seeen said its multichannel network business continued to recover from Covid-related market effects in the first half.
'Audience views and RPM [revenue per thousand impressions] yield are both continuing to improve,' Seeen said.
The company said its technology platform had been deployed with different commercial launch partners.
Seeen also announced that it had appointed senior independent director Akiko Mikumo to the role of executive vice chairman amid plans to accelerate its corporate development.
