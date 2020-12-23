StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said that Angold Resources had completed the acquisition of Federal Gold Corp.
The shares of Angold were expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on 31 December 2020 under the ticker symbol TSXV: AAU.
On 30 September 2020, Gunsynd invested C$100,000 into Angold, conditional on completion of a fundraising and reverse takeover of Federal Gold.
As a result of Angold's completed acquisition of Federal Gold and completion of the connected financing to raise gross proceeds of C$8,000,000, Gunsynd would hold 712,500 ordinary shares in Angold, representing approximately 0.85% of the enlarged share capital of Angold.
At 9:06am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: