StockMarketWire.com - Mining investment company Critical Metals reported wider annual losses on increased expenses.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £98,293 from £73,234 year-on-year.
During the year, the company progressed with its listing on the London Stock Exchange and focussed its expenditure on this process, with very minimal expenditure unrelated to the listing being incurred, the company said.
'Critical Metals' strategy is to search for acquisition opportunities in the natural resources sector on known deposits and more specifically minerals that are perceived to have strategic importance to future economic growth,' it added.
The company said it had evaluated a large number of potential targets, and preliminary discussions were ongoing.
