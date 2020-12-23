StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investor Princess Private Equity said its net asset value had rise 3.2% in the month of November.

The rise, to €12.96 per share, was underpinned positive portfolio developments of 3.5%, offset by currency movements negative 0.2%.


At 9:11am: [LON:PEY] Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd share price was 0p at 10.5p



