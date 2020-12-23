StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investor Princess Private Equity said its net asset value had rise 3.2% in the month of November.
The rise, to €12.96 per share, was underpinned positive portfolio developments of 3.5%, offset by currency movements negative 0.2%.
At 9:11am: [LON:PEY] Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd share price was 0p at 10.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: