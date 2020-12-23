StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment group Immotion said the next few months would be 'challenging' amid the ongoing pandemic, but vowed to persist with efforts to reduce costs.
As at 21 December 2020, the cash position stood close to £1.9 million.
Since the launch in mid-October 2020, sales of its home based entertainment product, LEO had exceeded expectations with total units sold up to and including 22 December, of over 11,000 generating total retail sales, including VAT, exceeding £800,000, the company said.
'2020 has clearly been a tough year for the company. As a direct result of the pandemic, much of the expected revenue in its location based entertainment business did not materialise,' it added.
At 9:39am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
