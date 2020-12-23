StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Caledonian Trust reported a fall in annual profit owing to a decline in valuation gains in its investment portfolio.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit was £95,000, down from £2,059,000 last year and the net asset value per share was 204.5p compared with NAV per share of 203.7p last year.
The net valuation gain in the year was £250,000 compared to a net valuation gain in the previous year of £2.375 million.
At 9:44am: [LON:CNN] Caledonian Trust PLC share price was 0p at 140p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
