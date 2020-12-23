StockMarketWire.com - Esports and technology investing company Blue Star Capital said The Drops and Diemens failed to conclude after interested parties pulled out of the deals.
Fibresources did not complete its acquisition of The Drops while Diemens did not complete its merger with Critical Hit Entertainment.
Blue Star held a 13.3% and 13.6% stake in The Drops and Diemens.
'(T)he overall performance from our portfolio approach is showing a significant return in year one,' the company said. 'Although today's news from The Drops and Diemens is disappointing, both companies continue to explore opportunities to build their respective businesses,' it added.
Blue Star's esports portfolio value had increased by 120% to £3,715,890.
At 9:54am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was 0p at 0.14p
