StockMarketWire.com - Gear4music has appointed LEGO Group’s Harriet Williams as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2021.
Williams is currently vice president of global ecommerce at the LEGO Group. Between 2015 and 2018, she was chief digital officer at The Body Shop, while other previous roles include working at Gucci, Debenhams and strategy consultants Marakon Associates.
Chairman Ken Ford said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Harriet to the Company's Board. Harriet has an impeccable background working at senior level within globally recognised consumer brands and the breadth and depth of her e-commerce experience will provide further insight and perspective as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We are all very much looking forward to working with her.’
At 2:38pm: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 690p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
