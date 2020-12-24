AGM / EGM
28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
31/12/2020 Tetragon Financial Group Limited Ord Usd0.001 Gbp (TFGS)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
Ex-Dividend
28/12/2020 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
29/12/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
29/12/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
29/12/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
29/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
29/12/2020 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
29/12/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
30/12/2020 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
30/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
30/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
30/12/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
30/12/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
30/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
