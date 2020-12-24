StockMarketWire.com - Mining company BHP said production had restarted at its Samarco iron ore venture with Vale in Brazil, around five years after it was shuttered due to a catastrophic dam collapse.
Samarco had met the licensing requirements to restart operations at the Germano complex in Minas Gerais and Ubu complex in Espirito Santo, and had commenced iron ore pellet production.
The mine's operations were suspended following the failure of the Fundao dam on 5 November, 2015.
BHP said the restart incorporated a new system of tailings disposal combining a confined pit and tailings filtering system for dry stacking.
'Independent tests have been carried out on Samarco's preparations for a safe restart of operations,' BHP added.
The mine was initially expected to produce around 8 million tonnes of iron ore pellets per annum.
BHP said work undertaken by the Renova Foundation to remediate and compensate for the damages of the dam failure continued.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
