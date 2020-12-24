StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Network International said it was reviewing a report critical of the company by short-seller ShadowFall Research related to its links to failed German group Wirecard.
'We take any critique of the company seriously,' Network International said.
'While we believe many of the issues raised have already been addressed, the historical nature of certain statements in the report means that a full response will take some time.'
Network International said it expected to publish a response by the end of January.
'We remain confident of our strategy, and the long-term fundamentals of the markets we operate in, and look forward to releasing our year end trading update on 14th January 2021,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: