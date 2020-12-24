StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said its genomic services business had been added to a UK government approved Covid-19 private testing providers list.
The listing was for the Test to Release for International Travel scheme introduced on 15 December, and also for general coronavirus testing.
'The company has also conducted in silico analysis studies into the effect of the new virus strain which suggests that the performance of its test will be unaffected,' YourGene said.
The Test to Release scheme was designed to reduce quarantine periods for travellers arriving in the UK.
Passengers would get the opportunity to pay for a Covid-19 test through the list of approved private providers, to find out if they were able to reduce the self-isolation period after international travel.
Yourgene said it would go live with the Test to Release scheme in early January, but the general coronavirus testing offering was already live.
'This approval confirms the high standards and service levels we have been setting for our COVID-19 testing partners and in our wider Genomic Services laboratory offering,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
'We continue to monitor the evolving situation in order to remain at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, and to expand our capabilities in a way that accelerates our wider business strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
