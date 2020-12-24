StockMarketWire.com - Battery storage investor Gresham House Energy Storage Fund said it had agreed to acquire an around 30 megawatt project in Scotland, for an undisclosed sum.
The battery project was located near Wester Dechmont, Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland.
Gresham House said it was part of a pipeline described in its prospectus published on 10 November.
Byers Brae was a battery-only site currently expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2021.
It was being acquired from Gresham House DevCo and Noriker Power.
'Byers Brae is our first project in Scotland and is expected to help National Grid balance wind generation in the north with power demand in the south,' fund manager Ben Guest said.
'It is located at a point between Edinburgh and Glasgow where physical constraints exist in the transmission system and is therefore expected to benefit from additional revenue system actions in the balancing mechanism.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: