StockMarketWire.com - Television distribution and production group DCD Media posted a rise in first-half profit after sales were buoyed by shows including 'The Secrets She Keeps' and 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Vegas'.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September rose to £0.24 million, up from £0.16 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 63% to £5.79 million.
DCD Media did not declare an interim dividend.
'We are pleased to report that strong momentum from trading achieved in the first calendar quarter of 2020 has continued into our 2021 financial year,' executive chairman David Craven said.
He added that the company was exposed to US dollar exchange fluctuations and was unsure how these might play out for its full-year results.
'The board remains focused on evaluating additional third-party funding sources to help leverage more licensed content and further increase the hours of TV content on offer to buyers,' Craven said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
