StockMarketWire.com - Neuroscience analytics group Ixico said it had won a £3.4 million contract for a rare disease trial.
The contract, to run over about 4.5 years for an existing client, was for a Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 3 (SCA3) trial.
SCA3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease, was a rare, neurodegenerative condition resulting in movement disorders, rigidity, muscular atrophy and paralysis.
Currently there was no treatment to slow down or reverse the progressive course of the terminal disease.
For the study, Ixico said it would provide operational services and advanced AI neuroimaging solutions for volumetric, diffusion and functional magnetic resonance imaging.
It also would provide magnetic resonance spectroscopy and quantitative susceptibility mapping.
'SCA3 is an area with clear, unmet medical needs and we are delighted to be chosen as the neuroimaging partner in this spinocerebellar ataxia trial,' chief executive Lammert Albers said.
'Neuroimaging, with its unique ability to reveal extraordinary information about the structural and functional characteristics of the human brain is a powerful tool in CNS studies, and we are proud to support our clients in potentially unlocking new insights into disease progression.'
At 8:00am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: