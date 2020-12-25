Interim Result
12/01/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
12/01/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
12/01/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
Final Result
14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2020 Tetragon Financial Group Limited Ord Usd0.001 Gbp (TFGS)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
31/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
07/01/2021 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
11/01/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
11/01/2021 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
12/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
12/01/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/01/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
12/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
12/01/2021 Myanmar Investments International Ltd (MIL)
13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)
14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
11/01/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
12/01/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
12/01/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
12/01/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/01/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
12/01/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
Ex-Dividend
28/12/2020 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
29/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
29/12/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
29/12/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
29/12/2020 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
29/12/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
29/12/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
30/12/2020 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
30/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
30/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
30/12/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
30/12/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
30/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
31/12/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
31/12/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
31/12/2020 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
31/12/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
31/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
31/12/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
31/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
31/12/2020 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
31/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
31/12/2020 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
31/12/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
31/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com