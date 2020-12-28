AGM / EGM
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
30/12/2020 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
31/12/2020 Tetragon Financial Group Limited Ord Usd0.001 Gbp (TFGS)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
Ex-Dividend
29/12/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
29/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
29/12/2020 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
29/12/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
29/12/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
29/12/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
30/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
30/12/2020 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
30/12/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
30/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
30/12/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
30/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
31/12/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
31/12/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
31/12/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
31/12/2020 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
31/12/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
31/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
31/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
31/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
31/12/2020 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
31/12/2020 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
31/12/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
31/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com