AGM / EGM
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
Ex-Dividend
29/12/2020 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
29/12/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
29/12/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
29/12/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
29/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
29/12/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com