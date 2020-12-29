CA
04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI
CH
30/12/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI
DE
04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI
ES
30/12/2020 08:00 CPI
04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI
EU
30/12/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI
FR
30/12/2020 07:45 housing starts
04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI
IE
04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI
IT
04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI
JP
04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI
UK
30/12/2020 07:00 Nationwide house price index
31/12/2020 12:30 financial markets close early for New Year's Eve
04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit
04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance
04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
US
30/12/2020 13:30 goods trade balance
30/12/2020 15:00 pending home sales index
30/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
31/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place
