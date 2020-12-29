AGM / EGM
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
30/12/2020 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2020 Tetragon Financial Group Limited Ord Usd0.001 Gbp (TFGS)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
Ex-Dividend
30/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
30/12/2020 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
30/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
30/12/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
30/12/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
30/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
31/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
31/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
31/12/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
31/12/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
31/12/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
31/12/2020 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
31/12/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
31/12/2020 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
31/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
31/12/2020 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
31/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
31/12/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
01/01/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
04/01/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
04/01/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
04/01/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
04/01/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
04/01/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com