StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and MSD said their drug to treat advanced ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancers had been approved in Japan.
The concurrent approvals by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare were based on positive results from the PAOLA-1, PROfound and POLO phase three trials, which each were published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the companies said.
