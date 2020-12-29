StockMarketWire.com - Betting company William Hill its £2.9 billion sale to Caesars was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.
Caesars's current expectation was that the remaining approvals required to be obtained from the relevant US gaming authorities would be obtained in time to allow completion to occur early in the second quarter of 2021, but possibly as early as March 2021, the company said.
William Hill and Caesars also confirmed that all the required filings for the transaction had been made on 28 December 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
