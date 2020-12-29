StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Supermarket Income REIT said it had acquired a Waitrose supermarket in Market Harborough, Leicestershire from Alpha Real Estate for £9.1 million, representing a net initial yield of 4.3%.
The store formed a key part of the Waitrose online grocery fulfilment capacity in the region, providing both home delivery and click and collect to its local catchment, the company said.
It was being acquired with an unexpired lease term of 19 years (with a break option at year 14), with 5-yearly rent reviews subject to 2% fixed, annually compounded uplifts, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
