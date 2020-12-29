StockMarketWire.com - Energy company PetroTal said social issues affecting the northern oil pipeline, operated by Petroperu, had now been resolved, paving the way for oil deliveries at Saramuro intended for sales into the pipeline to resume.
The social disruption had impacted the northern oil pipeline operations for 85 days and, as a result of continued dialogue between the indigenous communities and the Peruvian government, an agreement was reached that addresses the community's concerns.
Petroperu said it was inspecting a section of the pipeline beyond pump station number 5 for possible repairs resulting from heavy rains and landslides in that area.
'In the interim, PetroTal will continue to control output of oil production to manage sales availability through the ONP storage, Iquitos refinery and other options,' the company said.
'Upon full commencement of the ONP operations, expected by mid-January 2021, the company will again increase oil production to approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day,' it added.
