StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity and risk management group Shearwater said revenue growth seen in October and November had continued into December as delayed orders came through in the third quarter.
Third-quarter trading had continued to 'be buoyant with recognised revenues for October and November 39% ahead of the same two months in the prior year ... and strong momentum has continued into December,' the company said.
'This has materially reduced the year-on-year revenue deficit reported for the first half and the group continues to track in line with profit expectations for the full year,' it added.
The company also said Brookcourt Solutions had won two 12-month contract renewals, and two new contracts to be delivered over a three year period, all for a British multinational investment bank and financial services company.
The deals had a total value of about £860,000 over the course of the contracts.
At 8:05am: [LON:SWG] Shearwater Group Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: