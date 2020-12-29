StockMarketWire.com - Schroder British Opportunities Trust said it had invested into Graphcore, a machine intelligence semiconductor business, as part of a $222 million Series E funding round alongside Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Fidelity International and existing Graphcore investors.
Bristol-based Graphcore was founded in 2016 and had developed the Intelligence Processing Unit, a new type of microprocessor specifically designed from the ground up to meet the needs of current and next-generation artificial intelligence applications.
'The investment from this funding round will be used to support the company's continued global expansion and to further accelerate future IPU silicon, systems and software development,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
