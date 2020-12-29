StockMarketWire.com - Precious and base metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold said it had received the regulatory approvals to commence early works activities at the Havieron project for a box cut and exploration decline. The approvals also permitted the construction of supporting surface infrastructure, including evaporation ponds, an explosives magazine, maintenance workshops, fuel facilities, an administration building and a laydown area, the company said.
Further approvals and permits would be required to commence the development of any operating underground mine and associated infrastructure at the Havieron oroject, it added.
The development of any underground mine at the Havieron project would be subject to further studies, board approvals and a positive decision to mine.
At 9:00am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
