StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production group Enwell Energy said it had been granted a 20-year extension of its Svyrydivske production licence in north-eastern Ukraine.
The company applied to extend the licence on 24 December 2020, and an extension of the licence was granted for a period of 20 years, with the option for a further renewal.
At 9:08am: [LON:ENW] share price was 0p at 22p
