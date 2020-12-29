StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnostics company Omega Diagnostics said Abingdon Health had confirmed that they continue to work constructively with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to try to enable approval for home use and self-test of the AbC-19TM Rapid Test in the UK.
Abingdon also confirmed that wile the DHSC continued to have first refusal for supplies of the AbC-19 rapid test, the UK-RTC is liaising with customers and regulatory authorities across a total of 27 international territories, to allow future use of the product outside of the UK.
At 9:50am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was 0p at 56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
