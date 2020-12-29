StockMarketWire.com - Personalised healthcare company MyHealthChecked said its Covid-19 testing service had been added to the UK Government's approved COVID-19 private testing providers list for general testing.
The testing had also been approved for government's Test to Release for International Travel scheme introduced on 15 December 2020, designed to reduce quarantine periods for travellers arriving in the UK.
MyHealthChecked's Test to Release scheme would go live in January 2021, the company said.
