CA
04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CH
04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
05/01/2021 07:30 CPI
CN
31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI
DE
04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
ES
04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI
EU
04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI
IE
04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI
IT
04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI
JP
04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 23:50 monetary base
05/01/2021 05:00 auto sales
UK
31/12/2020 12:30 financial markets close early for New Year's Eve
04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance
04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit
04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
US
31/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place
05/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
05/01/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
05/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
