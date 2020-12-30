CA

04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes



CH

04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI

05/01/2021 07:30 CPI



CN

31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI

31/12/2020 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI

04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI



DE

04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)



ES

04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI



EU

04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)



FR

04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI



IE

04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI



IT

04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI



JP

04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI

04/01/2021 23:50 monetary base

05/01/2021 05:00 auto sales



UK

31/12/2020 12:30 financial markets close early for New Year's Eve

04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance

04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit

04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI



US

31/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims

04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI

04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place

05/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index

05/01/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business

05/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin



