StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine had been approved for emergency supply in the UK, with the first doses set to be released on Tuesday, allowing vaccinations to begin early in the new year.
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had provided authorisation for emergency supply of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly AZD1222, for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older.
The authorisation recommended two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.
At 8:33am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
