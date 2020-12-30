StockMarketWire.com - Gold and nickel exploration and development company Katoro Gold said its maiden drill programme targeting the discovery of nickel and platinum group metals at the Haneti nickel projectin Tanzania was underway.
One of the key exploration objectives for the joint venture partners at Haneti was 'to delineate the potential for economic nickel mineralisation on the linear dyke-like, Haneti-Itiso Ultramafic Complex, which sporadically crops out over a strike length of 80 km through the centre of the tenement holding,' the company said.
Katoro heldd a 65% interest in Haneti with 35% held by Power Metal Resources.
At 8:43am: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was 0p at 2.6p
