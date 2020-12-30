StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo said it co-lead and invest $100,000 in Luxor Technologies, a hashrate management platform, as part of the latter's seed funding round.
Luxor intended to use the capital to make several key engineering hires to strengthen the development of its hashrate management platform.
Luxor, which supports over 28,000 miners globally, had mined over $45m USD in cryptocurrency since inception.
At 8:51am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: