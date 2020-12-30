StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company United Oil & Gas announced the completion of the ASH gas pipeline in the Abu Sennan licence in Egypt.
The pipeline, linking the ASH Field to the existing gas processing facilities at El Salmiya, was brought onstream on 27 December 2020.
Over the last two days, the pipeline had delivered an average of 5.45MMscf/d of gas, or 1,090boepd, on a gross basis, equating to an additional 1.2MMscf/d, or 240 boepd net to United's working interest.
These initial flow rates were in line with United's expectations, the company said.
United held a 22% working interest in the licence, which was operated by Kuwait Energy Egypt.
