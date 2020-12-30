StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Oxford BioDynamics said that its co-founder Christian Hoyer Millar would retire on 31 December 2020.
Millar co-founded OBD along with Dr Alexandre Akoulitchev and Dr Aroul Ramadass in 2008m and brought in his successor as CEO, Dr Jon Burrows and moved to an executive director role.
At 9:28am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
