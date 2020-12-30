StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment group Robert Walters said Ron Mobed, who joined the board as chairman designate on 1 December 2020, would formally succeed Carol Hui as non-executive chairman on 1 January 2021.
Hui would step down from the board, at the end of her nine-year tenure, on 31 December 2020.
At 9:32am: [LON:RWA] Robert Walters PLC share price was 0p at 430p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
