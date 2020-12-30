StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction company Etalon said it had delivered the Okhta house project, located in the Krasnogvardeyskiy district of St Petersburg.
Okhta House, a residential complex, consisted of four residential buildings, as well as underground and above-ground parking. The project also included a preschool for 140 children.
The total net square acreage of the project was 134,000 sqm, including 93,000 sqm of residential space.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
