StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction company Etalon said it had delivered the Okhta house project, located in the Krasnogvardeyskiy district of St Petersburg.

Okhta House, a residential complex, consisted of four residential buildings, as well as underground and above-ground parking. The project also included a preschool for 140 children.

The total net square acreage of the project was 134,000 sqm, including 93,000 sqm of residential space.










Story provided by StockMarketWire.com