StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pure Gold Mining said first gold had been poured at the company's high-grade PureGold Mine, in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.
The first pour occurred on December 29th, following the introduction of ore to the mill on December 15th, 2020.
Commercial production was anticipated by the end of Q1 2021 at which time the company would be providing guidance, Pure Gold Mining said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
