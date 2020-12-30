StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals said it had received a conversion notice from investors Riverfort Global Opportunities and YA II.
The investors chose to to covert a total $150,809.59, or £111,704.66, into 176,190,315 new shares of 0.03125p each in the company at a price of 0.06340 pence per a share.
At 9:49am: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was 0p at 0.07p
