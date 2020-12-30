StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration said it had extended the term of its lease operatorship with Heritage Petroleum for its Coora-1, Coora-2, WD-4 and WD-8 blocks to March 31, 2021.
The loan agreements were originally set to expire on December 31, 2020 and had been extended under existing terms and conditions.
Touchstone and Heritage continue progress on negotiations regarding new ten-year loan agreements for each property, the company said.
At 9:54am: [LON:TXP] Touchstone Exploration Inc share price was 0p at 104p
