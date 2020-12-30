StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said it had received a research & development tax cash rebate totalling £264,775 from the UK government for scientific research carried out on the Dundas titanium project over the last two field seasons.
The gross cash rebate was received for eligible expenses incurred during the 2018 and 2019 years, the company said. 'The company engaged a specialist external agency to aid it with its claim,' it added.
At 9:57am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
