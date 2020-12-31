CA
04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
06/01/2021 13:15 official international reserves
CH
04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
05/01/2021 07:30 CPI
CN
04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
06/01/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/01/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
06/01/2021 09:00 services PMI
06/01/2021 10:00 PPI
FR
04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
06/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
06/01/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/01/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
IT
04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 23:50 monetary base
05/01/2021 05:00 auto sales
06/01/2021 00:30 services PMI
06/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
UK
04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit
04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance
04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
06/01/2021 00:01 shop price index
06/01/2021 07:00 UK official holdings of international reserves
06/01/2021 09:00 SMMT car registration figures
06/01/2021 09:30 CIPS -Markit services PMI
06/01/2021 14:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
US
04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place
05/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
05/01/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
05/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
06/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
06/01/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
06/01/2021 14:45 services PMI
06/01/2021 15:00 manufacturers' shipments, inventories and orders
06/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
06/01/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
