AGM / EGM
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
07/01/2021 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
Ex-Dividend
01/01/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
04/01/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
04/01/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
04/01/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
04/01/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
04/01/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
05/01/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
06/01/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
06/01/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
06/01/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com