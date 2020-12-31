CA

04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes

06/01/2021 13:15 official international reserves



CH

04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI

05/01/2021 07:30 CPI



CN

04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 03:15 services PMI



DE

04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

06/01/2021 08:55 services PMI

06/01/2021 13:00 provisional CPI



ES

04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 08:15 services PMI



EU

04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

06/01/2021 09:00 services PMI

06/01/2021 10:00 PPI



FR

04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 07:45 provisional CPI

06/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey

06/01/2021 08:50 services PMI



IE

04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 01:01 services PMI

06/01/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment



IT

04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 08:45 services PMI



JP

04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI

04/01/2021 23:50 monetary base

05/01/2021 05:00 auto sales

06/01/2021 00:30 services PMI

06/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey



UK

04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit

04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance

04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI

06/01/2021 00:01 shop price index

06/01/2021 07:00 UK official holdings of international reserves

06/01/2021 09:00 SMMT car registration figures

06/01/2021 09:30 CIPS -Markit services PMI

06/01/2021 14:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee



US

04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI

04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place

05/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index

05/01/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business

05/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI

05/01/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

06/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

06/01/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report

06/01/2021 14:45 services PMI

06/01/2021 15:00 manufacturers' shipments, inventories and orders

06/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

06/01/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast



