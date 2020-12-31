StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services Xpediator said it had entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary EshopWedrop to Inert Logistics for £0.3 million.
The company took a net loss of £0.4 million on the sale, which was expected to be completed on 31 December 2020.
On completion of the sale, the company said it would benefit from annualised cost savings of £0.35 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
